QQQ
-1.26
402.87
-0.31%
BTC/USD
+ 312.39
47856.13
+ 0.66%
DIA
+ 0.57
363.42
+ 0.16%
SPY
-0.06
476.93
-0.01%
TLT
-1.46
149.75
-0.98%
GLD
-0.48
169.12
-0.28%

Expert Ratings For Tenable Holdings

byBenzinga Insights
December 29, 2021 10:03 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Expert Ratings For Tenable Holdings

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

These 6 analysts have an average price target of $65.0 versus the current price of Tenable Holdings at $55.0225, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Tenable Holdings over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 7.97% over the past month.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Tenable Holdings

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Tenable Holdings

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) within the last quarter: read more
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Tigress Financial lifted the price target on McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) from $271 to $314. McDonald's shares fell 0.1% to close at $267.88 on Tuesday. read more

Needham Maintains Buy on Tenable Holdings, Raises Price Target to $66

Needham analyst Mike Cikos maintains Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) with a Buy and raises the price target from $62 to $66. read more

Barclays Maintains Overweight on Tenable Holdings, Raises Price Target to $62

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintains Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) with a Overweight and raises the price target from $59 to $62. read more