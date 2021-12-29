QQQ
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Akamai Technologies

byBenzinga Insights
December 29, 2021 10:02 am
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 1 1 1 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0
2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Akamai Technologies has an average price target of $133.25 with a high of $143.00 and a low of $120.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Akamai Technologies over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 11.97% over the past month.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company’s revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

