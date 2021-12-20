QQQ
-4.36
389.27
-1.13%
BTC/USD
-559.63
46121.60
-1.2%
DIA
-5.73
359.36
-1.62%
SPY
-5.89
465.76
-1.28%
TLT
-0.48
151.31
-0.32%
GLD
-0.26
168.06
-0.15%

Expert Ratings For UnitedHealth Group

byBenzinga Insights
December 20, 2021 9:37 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Expert Ratings For UnitedHealth Group

Over the past 3 months, 13 analysts have published their opinion on UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 4 7 2 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 2 1 2 0 0
2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 5 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 13 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for UnitedHealth Group. The company has an average price target of $502.15 with a high of $550.00 and a low of $452.00.

Below is a summary of how these 13 analysts rated UnitedHealth Group over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 5.62% over the past month.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Analyst Ratings For UnitedHealth Group

Analyst Ratings For UnitedHealth Group

Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. read more
What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About UnitedHealth Group

What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: read more
Where UnitedHealth Group Stands With Analysts

Where UnitedHealth Group Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. read more
Analyst Ratings For UnitedHealth Group

Analyst Ratings For UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: read more