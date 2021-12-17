QQQ
-3.92
390.76
-1.01%
BTC/USD
+ 0.00
48282.37
+ 0%
DIA
-4.17
363.61
-1.16%
SPY
-6.05
472.50
-1.3%
TLT
+ 1.53
147.61
+ 1.03%
GLD
+ 0.75
167.42
+ 0.44%

Analyst Ratings For Lam Research

byBenzinga Insights
December 17, 2021 9:38 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analyst Ratings For Lam Research

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 2 3 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 2 1 2 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

These 8 analysts have an average price target of $683.0 versus the current price of Lam Research at $671.28, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts rated Lam Research over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 2.75% increase from the previous average price target of $702.29.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Where Lam Research Stands With Analysts

Where Lam Research Stands With Analysts

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: read more
Where Lam Research Stands With Analysts

Where Lam Research Stands With Analysts

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: read more

Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy on Lam Research, Raises Price Target to $777

Goldman Sachs maintains Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) with a Buy and raises the price target from $680 to $777. read more

Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight on Lam Research, Raises Price Target to $755

Morgan Stanley maintains Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) with a Overweight and raises the price target from $710 to $755. read more