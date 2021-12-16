QQQ
-8.17
405.22
-2.06%
BTC/USD
+ 0.00
48282.37
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.32
359.49
+ 0.09%
SPY
-2.28
472.88
-0.48%
TLT
+ 0.25
149.00
+ 0.17%
GLD
+ 1.85
164.31
+ 1.11%

What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Airbnb

byBenzinga Insights
December 16, 2021 12:35 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Airbnb

Within the last quarter, Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) has observed the following analyst ratings:

  Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 4 6 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 1 4 3 0 0
3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Airbnb has an average price target of $192.83 with a high of $225.00 and a low of $170.00.

Below is a summary of how these 12 analysts rated Airbnb over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 7.56% from the previous average price target of $179.27.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Analyst Ratings For Airbnb

Analyst Ratings For Airbnb

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: read more
What 17 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Airbnb

What 17 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Airbnb

Over the past 3 months, 17 analysts have published their opinion on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. read more
What 15 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Airbnb

What 15 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Airbnb

Over the past 3 months, 15 analysts have published their opinion on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. read more
What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Airbnb

What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Airbnb

Over the past 3 months, 11 analysts have published their opinion on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. read more