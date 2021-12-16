QQQ
Analyst Ratings For Humana

byBenzinga Insights
December 16, 2021 9:41 am
Within the last quarter, Humana (NYSE:HUM) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 7 3 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 1 6 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

These 11 analysts have an average price target of $513.36 versus the current price of Humana at $461.8, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 11 analysts rated Humana over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 3.57% over the past month.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company’s revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

