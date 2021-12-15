QQQ
-3.10
391.30
-0.8%
BTC/USD
-60.91
48282.37
-0.13%
DIA
-0.25
356.42
-0.07%
SPY
-1.29
464.65
-0.28%
TLT
-0.38
151.08
-0.25%
GLD
-0.49
165.93
-0.3%

Where Mohawk Industries Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
December 15, 2021 1:07 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Where Mohawk Industries Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

  Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 1 2 1 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 1 0 1 0
3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Mohawk Industries has an average price target of $201.8 with a high of $245.00 and a low of $157.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Mohawk Industries over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 5.44% from the previous average price target of $213.40.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 15, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 15, 2021

  read more

Barclays Downgrades Mohawk Industries to Equal-Weight, Lowers Price Target to $202

Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley downgrades Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowers the price target from $215 to $202. read more

Barclays Maintains Overweight on Mohawk Industries, Lowers Price Target to $215

Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley maintains Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) with a Overweight and lowers the price target from $235 to $215. read more

Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy on Mohawk Industries, Lowers Price Target to $245

Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh maintains Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) with a Strong Buy and lowers the price target from $250 to $245. read more