Expert Ratings For Applied Materials

byBenzinga Insights
December 15, 2021 12:56 pm
Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

  Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 3 3 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Applied Materials. The company has an average price target of $165.75 with a high of $200.00 and a low of $130.00.

Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts rated Applied Materials over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 2.21% from the previous average price target of $162.17.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

