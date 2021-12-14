QQQ
-4.07
396.33
-1.04%
BTC/USD
+ 597.23
47299.98
+ 1.28%
DIA
+ 0.36
356.68
+ 0.1%
SPY
-2.41
468.98
-0.52%
TLT
-1.56
152.62
-1.03%
GLD
-1.48
168.48
-0.89%

Analyst Ratings For Hudson Pacific Properties

byBenzinga Insights
December 14, 2021 10:00 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analyst Ratings For Hudson Pacific Properties

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 1 3 2 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 1 0
1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 0 1 0

According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average price target of $27.17 with a high of $35.00 and a low of $22.00.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Hudson Pacific Properties over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 13.47% from the previous average price target of $31.40.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company’s revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 14, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 14, 2021

  read more

Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight on Hudson Pacific Properties, Lowers Price Target to $22

Morgan Stanley analyst Ronald Kamdem maintains Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) with a Underweight and lowers the price target from $24 to $22. read more

Wells Fargo Downgrades Hudson Pacific Properties to Equal-Weight, Announces $27 Price Target

Wells Fargo analyst Blaine Heck downgrades Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and announces $27 price target. read more

Scotiabank Maintains Sector Perform on Hudson Pacific Properties, Lowers Price Target to $27

Scotiabank analyst Nicholas Yulico maintains Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) with a Sector Perform and lowers the price target from $30 to $27. read more