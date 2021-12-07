QQQ
+ 11.02
375.18
+ 2.85%
BTC/USD
+ 858.07
51299.99
+ 1.7%
DIA
+ 5.34
347.48
+ 1.51%
SPY
+ 9.44
449.35
+ 2.06%
TLT
-0.18
152.41
-0.12%
GLD
+ 0.68
165.54
+ 0.41%

Analyst Ratings For HealthEquity

byBenzinga Insights
December 7, 2021 11:11 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analyst Ratings For HealthEquity

Within the last quarter, HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0
Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0
1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for HealthEquity. The company has an average price target of $72.6 with a high of $80.00 and a low of $68.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated HealthEquity over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 19.04% from the previous average price target of $89.67.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 7, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 7, 2021

  read more
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Oppenheimer cut the price target on Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) from $275 to $225. Coupa Software shares fell 12.6% to $152.10 in pre-market trading. read more

Raymond James Downgrades HealthEquity to Outperform, Lowers Price Target to $70

Raymond James analyst C. Gregory Peters downgrades HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) from Strong Buy to Outperform and lowers the price target from $90 to $70. read more

RBC Capital Maintains Outperform on HealthEquity, Lowers Price Target to $70

RBC Capital analyst Sean Dodge maintains HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) with a Outperform and lowers the price target from $87 to $70. read more