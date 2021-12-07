QQQ
Expert Ratings For GitLab

byBenzinga Insights
December 7, 2021 11:09 am
Over the past 3 months, 12 analysts have published their opinion on GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 4 5 0 0
Last 30D 0 2 1 0 0
1M Ago 3 2 4 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, GitLab has an average price target of $131.08 with a high of $175.00 and a low of $100.00.

Below is a summary of how these 12 analysts rated GitLab over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 8.34% from the previous average price target of $143.00.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

