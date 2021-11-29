QQQ
+ 8.24
382.97
+ 2.11%
BTC/USD
+ 1427.22
58702.10
+ 2.49%
DIA
+ 3.02
346.00
+ 0.87%
SPY
+ 6.67
452.30
+ 1.45%
TLT
-1.47
152.00
-0.98%
GLD
-0.20
167.05
-0.12%

Expert Ratings For Semtech

byBenzinga Insights
November 29, 2021 11:15 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Expert Ratings For Semtech

Within the last quarter, Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

These 5 analysts have an average price target of $95.0 versus the current price of Semtech at $87.1, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Semtech over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 7.22% from the previous average price target of $88.60.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy on Semtech, Raises Price Target to $105

B. Riley Securities analyst Craig Ellis maintains Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) with a Buy and raises the price target from $97 to $105. read more
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

MKM Partners cut Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) price target from $75 to $54. Activision Blizzard shares fell 0.9% to $61.80 in pre-market trading. read more

Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform on Semtech, Raises Price Target to $100

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer maintains Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) with a Outperform and raises the price target from $85 to $100. read more
Analysts See Up To 37% Upside On Raised Price Targets Following Semtech's Q2 Beat

Analysts See Up To 37% Upside On Raised Price Targets Following Semtech's Q2 Beat