What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About JM Smucker

byBenzinga Insights
November 24, 2021 11:14 am
JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 0 4 2 0
Last 30D 0 0 2 1 0
1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 2 1 0

According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, JM Smucker has an average price target of $130.71 with a high of $146.00 and a low of $117.00.

Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated JM Smucker over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 1.22% from the previous average price target of $129.14.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company’s revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Citigroup Maintains Neutral on JM Smucker, Raises Price Target to $138

Citigroup maintains JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM) with a Neutral and raises the price target from $132 to $138. read more

Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight on JM Smucker, Raises Price Target to $125

Morgan Stanley analyst Pamela Kaufman maintains JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM) with a Underweight and raises the price target from $117 to $125. read more

Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral on JM Smucker, Raises Price Target to $130

Credit Suisse analyst Robert Moskow maintains JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM) with a Neutral and raises the price target from $125 to $130. read more

Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight on JM Smucker, Raises Price Target to $140

Barclays analyst Andrew Lazar maintains JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM) with a Equal-Weight and raises the price target from $130 to $140. read more