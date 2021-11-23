QQQ
Expert Ratings For Xylem

byBenzinga Insights
November 23, 2021 11:13 am
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Xylem (NYSE:XYL) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 1 2 2 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0
2M Ago 0 1 1 1 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Xylem. The company has an average price target of $118.4 with a high of $136.00 and a low of $105.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Xylem over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 4.32% increase from the previous average price target of $123.75.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Analyst Ratings

