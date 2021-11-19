QQQ
+ 3.21
398.54
+ 0.8%
BTC/USD
+ 1122.25
58013.87
+ 1.97%
DIA
-2.42
361.77
-0.67%
SPY
+ 0.84
468.90
+ 0.18%
TLT
+ 1.54
145.27
+ 1.05%
GLD
-0.47
174.41
-0.27%

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Globant

byBenzinga Insights
November 19, 2021 11:54 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Globant

Within the last quarter, Globant (NYSE:GLOB) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0
Last 30D 1 2 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Globant. The company has an average price target of $363.6 with a high of $395.00 and a low of $330.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Globant over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 26.69% over the past month.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Expert Ratings For Globant

Expert Ratings For Globant

Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Globant (NYSE:GLOB) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. read more
Expert Ratings For Globant

Expert Ratings For Globant

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent read more

Citigroup Maintains Buy on Globant, Raises Price Target to $370

Citigroup maintains Globant (NYSE:GLOB) with a Buy and raises the price target from $310 to $370. read more
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Wedbush raised Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) price target from $1,100 to $1,400. Tesla shares rose 0.4% to $1,100.50 in pre-market trading. read more