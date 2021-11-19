QQQ
+ 3.15
398.60
+ 0.78%
BTC/USD
+ 1222.24
58113.86
+ 2.15%
DIA
-2.45
361.80
-0.68%
SPY
+ 0.81
468.92
+ 0.17%
TLT
+ 1.51
145.30
+ 1.03%
GLD
-0.44
174.38
-0.25%

Expert Ratings For Incyte

byBenzinga Insights
November 19, 2021 11:53 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Expert Ratings For Incyte

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 2 4 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Incyte has an average price target of $87.33 with a high of $109.00 and a low of $66.00.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Incyte over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 8.46% from the previous average price target of $95.40.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company’s revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Expert Ratings For Incyte

Expert Ratings For Incyte

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 19, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 19, 2021

  read more

BMO Capital Initiates Coverage On Incyte with Market Perform Rating, Announces Price Target of $75

BMO Capital analyst Evan Seigerman initiates coverage on Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) with a Market Perform rating and announces Price Target of $75. read more

JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform on Incyte, Lowers Price Target to $108

JMP Securities analyst Reni Benjamin maintains Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) with a Market Outperform and lowers the price target from $124 to $108. read more