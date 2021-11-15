QQQ
Expert Ratings For Graphic Packaging Holding

byBenzinga Insights
November 15, 2021 11:58 am
Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 5 analysts have an average price target of $25.0 versus the current price of Graphic Packaging Holding at $21.375, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Graphic Packaging Holding over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 19.05% over the past month.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

