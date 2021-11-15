QQQ
What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About CrowdStrike Holdings

byBenzinga Insights
November 15, 2021 11:57 am
CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 8 4 1 1 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 1 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 7 4 1 0 0

In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for CrowdStrike Holdings. The company has an average price target of $318.0 with a high of $360.00 and a low of $247.00.

Below is a summary of how these 14 analysts rated CrowdStrike Holdings over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 11.22% over the past month.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

