QQQ
-0.97
395.67
-0.25%
BTC/USD
-1549.31
63969.79
-2.36%
DIA
+ 0.41
360.87
+ 0.11%
SPY
+ 0.11
467.16
+ 0.02%
TLT
-1.54
148.87
-1.05%
GLD
-0.32
174.77
-0.18%

Where ChargePoint Hldgs Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
November 15, 2021 11:55 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Where ChargePoint Hldgs Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0
1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

These 5 analysts have an average price target of $29.6 versus the current price of ChargePoint Hldgs at $26.69, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated ChargePoint Hldgs over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 24.1% from the previous average price target of $39.00.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage On ChargePoint Hldgs with Outperform Rating, Announces Price Target of $34

Evercore ISI Group analyst James West initiates coverage on ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT) with a Outperform rating and announces Price Target of $34. read more

JP Morgan Initiates Coverage On ChargePoint Hldgs with Neutral Rating, Announces Price Target of $26

JP Morgan analyst Bill Peterson initiates coverage on ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT) with a Neutral rating and announces Price Target of $26. read more

UPDATE: Needham On Blink Price Target Raise: Cites 'Record Product Sales Combined With A Recovery In Charging Services' Drove A 35% Beat In Revenue; Positive On Co. Optimism Regarding Supply Chain Issues & Sees ChargePoint To Rise In Tandem

Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage On ChargePoint Hldgs with Neutral Rating, Announces Price Target of $24

Piper Sandler analyst Kashy Harrison initiates coverage on ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT) with a Neutral rating and announces Price Target of $24. read more