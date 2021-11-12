QQQ
Expert Ratings For Celsius Holdings

byBenzinga Insights
November 12, 2021 11:45 am
Within the last quarter, Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 4 0 1 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Celsius Holdings. The company has an average price target of $106.6 with a high of $130.00 and a low of $85.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Celsius Holdings over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 13.4% from the previous average price target of $94.00.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company’s revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

