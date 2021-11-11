QQQ
+ 1.61
387.91
+ 0.41%
BTC/USD
-39.69
64842.74
-0.06%
DIA
-1.23
362.30
-0.34%
SPY
+ 0.58
463.04
+ 0.13%
TLT
+ 0.00
148.20
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.84
172.32
+ 0.48%

Where Performance Food Group Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
November 11, 2021 12:23 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Where Performance Food Group Stands With Analysts

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Performance Food Group. The company has an average price target of $64.75 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $60.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Performance Food Group over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 4.32% from the previous average price target of $67.67.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company’s revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Where Performance Food Group Stands With Analysts

Where Performance Food Group Stands With Analysts

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: read more

Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform on Performance Food Group, Raises Price Target to $70

Credit Suisse analyst Lauren Silberman maintains Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) with a Outperform and raises the price target from $68 to $70. read more

Barclays Reinstates Overweight on Performance Food Group, Announces $60 Price Target

Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein reinstates Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) with a Overweight and announces $60 price target. read more

BMO Capital Maintains Outperform on Performance Food Group, Lowers Price Target to $61

BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania maintains Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) with a Outperform and lowers the price target from $63 to $61. read more