Expert Ratings For Paylocity Holding

byBenzinga Insights
November 8, 2021 11:27 am
Expert Ratings For Paylocity Holding

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 4 2 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 1 3 2 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Paylocity Holding. The company has an average price target of $314.14 with a high of $355.00 and a low of $274.00.

Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Paylocity Holding over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 16.56% over the past month.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Analyst Ratings

