Where Expedia Group Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
November 8, 2021 11:34 am
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 2 3 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0
2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 6 analysts have an average price target of $190.0 versus the current price of Expedia Group at $189.75, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Expedia Group over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 8.11% from the previous average price target of $175.75.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

