QQQ
+ 0.55
388.50
+ 0.14%
BTC/USD
-1146.29
62073.70
-1.81%
DIA
-1.14
361.71
-0.32%
SPY
-0.46
462.36
-0.1%
TLT
+ 0.34
146.75
+ 0.23%
GLD
-2.36
169.52
-1.41%

What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Estee Lauder Cos

byBenzinga Insights
November 3, 2021 12:42 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Estee Lauder Cos

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 5 6 1 0 0
Last 30D 2 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 3 5 1 0 0

According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Estee Lauder Cos has an average price target of $377.83 with a high of $439.00 and a low of $347.00.

Below is a summary of how these 12 analysts rated Estee Lauder Cos over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 6.88% from the previous average price target of $353.5.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company’s revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Expert Ratings For Estee Lauder Cos

Expert Ratings For Estee Lauder Cos

Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

Expert Ratings For Estee Lauder Cos

Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Estee Lauder Cos

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) within the last quarter: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Needham boosted Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) price target from $495 to $640. Paycom Software shares fell 0.3% to $551.87 in pre-market trading. read more