QQQ
+ 1.46
385.97
+ 0.38%
BTC/USD
+ 2810.99
63722.10
+ 4.61%
DIA
+ 1.58
357.55
+ 0.44%
SPY
+ 1.95
458.09
+ 0.42%
TLT
+ 0.70
145.74
+ 0.48%
GLD
-0.38
167.90
-0.22%

Where Adobe Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
November 2, 2021 12:24 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Where Adobe Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 7 6 1 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 5 6 1 0 0
3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

According to 14 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Adobe has an average price target of $722.36 with a high of $770.00 and a low of $670.00.

Below is a summary of how these 14 analysts rated Adobe over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 13.31% from the previous average price target of $637.5.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Analyst Ratings For Adobe

Analyst Ratings For Adobe

Within the last quarter, Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) has observed the following analyst ratings: read more
Expert Ratings For Adobe

Expert Ratings For Adobe

Within the last quarter, Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) has observed the following analyst ratings: read more
Expert Ratings For Adobe

Expert Ratings For Adobe

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: read more
Where Adobe Stands With Analysts

Where Adobe Stands With Analysts

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: read more