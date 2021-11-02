QQQ
Analyst Ratings For Patterson-UTI Energy

byBenzinga Insights
November 2, 2021 12:24 pm
Analyst Ratings For Patterson-UTI Energy

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 1 3 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 5 analysts have an average price target of $10.6 versus the current price of Patterson-UTI Energy at $8.925, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Patterson-UTI Energy over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 13.86% over the past month.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

BofA Upgrades Patterson-UTI Energy After Q3 Beat

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) reported an earnings beat for the third quarter, while six of the 10 oilfield service (OFS) companies covered missed expectations, according to BofA Securities. read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 2, 2021

  read more

B of A Securities analyst Chase Mulvehill upgrades Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) from Underperform to Buy and raises the price target from $9.25 to $10.5. read more

RBC Capital analyst Keith Mackey maintains Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) with a Sector Perform and raises the price target from $11 to $12. read more