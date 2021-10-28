QQQ
Analyst Ratings For Chubb

byBenzinga Insights
October 28, 2021 12:17 pm
Analyst Ratings For Chubb

Within the last quarter, Chubb (NYSE:CB) has observed the following analyst ratings:

  Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 4 0 0 0
Last 30D 1 2 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Chubb. The company has an average price target of $222.60 with a high of $231.00 and a low of $210.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Chubb over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 13.14% from the previous average price target of $196.75.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Barclays Maintains Overweight on Chubb, Raises Price Target to $227

Barclays analyst Tracy Benguigui maintains Chubb (NYSE:CB) with a Overweight and raises the price target from $192 to $227. read more

RBC Capital Maintains Outperform on Chubb, Raises Price Target to $225

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintains Chubb (NYSE:CB) with a Outperform and raises the price target from $195 to $225. read more

Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy on Chubb, Raises Price Target to $220

Raymond James analyst C. Gregory Peters maintains Chubb (NYSE:CB) with a Strong Buy and raises the price target from $200 to $220. read more

JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform on Chubb, Raises Price Target to $210

JMP Securities analyst Matthew Carletti maintains Chubb (NYSE:CB) with a Market Outperform and raises the price target from $200 to $210. read more