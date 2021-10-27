fbpx

Expert Ratings For Digital Realty Trust

byBenzinga Insights
October 27, 2021 12:33 pm
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Digital Realty Trust has an average price target of $171.67 with a high of $182.00 and a low of $150.00.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Digital Realty Trust over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 3.04% from the previous average price target of $166.6.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

