fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.17
375.95
+ 0.84%
BTC/USD
-1455.81
58873.00
-2.41%
DIA
-1.10
358.60
-0.31%
SPY
+ 0.25
455.71
+ 0.05%
TLT
+ 2.61
142.49
+ 1.8%
GLD
+ 0.28
167.40
+ 0.17%

Analyst Ratings For Beyond Meat

byBenzinga Insights
October 27, 2021 12:29 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analyst Ratings For Beyond Meat

Within the last quarter, Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 0 2 3 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 1 0 0 2 0
2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 6 analysts have an average price target of $99.33 versus the current price of Beyond Meat at 97.63, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Beyond Meat over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 20.28% from the previous average price target of $124.6.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Expert Ratings For Beyond Meat

Expert Ratings For Beyond Meat

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. read more

What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Beyond Meat

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) within the last quarter: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

Canaccord Genuity Maintains Hold on Beyond Meat, Lowers Price Target to $100

Canaccord Genuity analyst Bobby Burleson maintains Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) with a Hold and lowers the price target from $125 to $100. read more
Credit Suisse Downgrades Beyond Meat, Sees 'Deeper Problems That Won't Be Quick To Fix'

Credit Suisse Downgrades Beyond Meat, Sees 'Deeper Problems That Won't Be Quick To Fix'

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) reported third-quarter revenues below its guidance. The revenue miss “reinforces our view” that the company is reaching market saturation earlier than was previously anticipated and may miss its internal growth targets, according to Credit Suisse. read more