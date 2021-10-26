fbpx

Analyst Ratings For Kimberly-Clark

byBenzinga Insights
October 26, 2021 12:35 pm
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 1
Last 30D 0 0 4 0 1
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 6 analysts have an average price target of $128.5 versus the current price of Kimberly-Clark at 131.46, implying downside.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Kimberly-Clark over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 8.21% from the previous average price target of $140.0.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Related Articles

Citigroup Maintains Sell on Kimberly-Clark, Lowers Price Target to $113

Citigroup analyst Wendy Nicholson maintains Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) with a Sell and lowers the price target from $123 to $113. read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 26, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 26, 2021

Upgrades read more
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Berenberg cut Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) price target from $164 to $127. Kimberly-Clark shares fell 0.6% to $129.35 in pre-market trading. read more

Berenberg Downgrades Kimberly-Clark to Hold, Lowers Price Target to $127

Berenberg analyst Fulvio Cazzol downgrades Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) from Buy to Hold and lowers the price target from $164 to $127. read more