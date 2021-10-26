fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.35
376.58
+ 0.36%
BTC/USD
-604.24
62474.54
-0.96%
DIA
+ 0.31
357.24
+ 0.09%
SPY
+ 0.97
454.58
+ 0.21%
TLT
+ 0.83
143.08
+ 0.58%
GLD
-1.49
170.42
-0.88%

Where Mid-America Apartment Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
October 26, 2021 12:34 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Where Mid-America Apartment Stands With Analysts

Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Mid-America Apartment has an average price target of $209.83 with a high of $230.00 and a low of $196.00.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Mid-America Apartment over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 18.1% from the previous average price target of $177.67.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Analyst Ratings For Mid-America Apartment

Analyst Ratings For Mid-America Apartment

Within the last quarter, Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) has observed the following analyst ratings: read more
Expert Ratings For Mid-America Apartment

Expert Ratings For Mid-America Apartment

Within the last quarter, Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) has observed the following analyst ratings: read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 26, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 26, 2021

Upgrades read more

Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage On Mid-America Apartment with Overweight Rating, Announces Price Target of $230

Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Goldfarb initiates coverage on Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) with a Overweight rating and announces Price Target of $230. read more