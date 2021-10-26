fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.45
376.48
+ 0.38%
BTC/USD
-641.52
62437.26
-1.02%
DIA
+ 0.28
357.27
+ 0.08%
SPY
+ 1.02
454.54
+ 0.22%
TLT
+ 0.83
143.08
+ 0.58%
GLD
-1.49
170.42
-0.88%

Analyst Ratings For Vulcan Materials

byBenzinga Insights
October 26, 2021 12:31 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analyst Ratings For Vulcan Materials

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 0 3 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Vulcan Materials. The company has an average price target of $205.0 with a high of $219.00 and a low of $193.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Vulcan Materials over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 6.0% from the previous average price target of $193.4.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Vulcan Materials

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: read more
Analyst Ratings For Vulcan Materials

Analyst Ratings For Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: read more

Citigroup Maintains Buy on Vulcan Materials, Raises Price Target to $219

Citigroup analyst Anthony Pettinari maintains Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) with a Buy and raises the price target from $214 to $219. read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 18, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 18, 2021

Upgrades read more