fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.83
370.27
+ 1.02%
BTC/USD
+ 1980.59
62832.81
+ 3.25%
DIA
+ 0.81
355.93
+ 0.23%
SPY
+ 2.46
450.66
+ 0.54%
TLT
-0.22
144.35
-0.15%
GLD
+ 1.16
166.61
+ 0.69%

Expert Ratings For Dynatrace

byBenzinga Insights
October 25, 2021 4:31 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Expert Ratings For Dynatrace

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Dynatrace. The company has an average price target of $78.17 with a high of $89.00 and a low of $70.00.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Dynatrace over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 14.12% from the previous average price target of $68.5.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Expert Ratings For Dynatrace

Expert Ratings For Dynatrace

Within the last quarter, Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) has observed the following analyst ratings: read more
Expert Ratings For Dynatrace

Expert Ratings For Dynatrace

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: read more

RBC Capital Maintains Outperform on Dynatrace, Raises Price Target to $89

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintains Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) with a Outperform and raises the price target from $75 to $89. read more

Rosenblatt Maintains Buy on Dynatrace, Raises Price Target to $81

Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy maintains Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) with a Buy and raises the price target from $65 to $81. read more