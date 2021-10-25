fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.83
370.27
+ 1.02%
BTC/USD
+ 1910.22
62762.44
+ 3.14%
DIA
+ 0.81
355.93
+ 0.23%
SPY
+ 2.46
450.66
+ 0.54%
TLT
-0.22
144.35
-0.15%
GLD
+ 1.16
166.61
+ 0.69%

Expert Ratings For Beyond Meat

byBenzinga Insights
October 25, 2021 2:54 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Expert Ratings For Beyond Meat

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 0 1 2 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 1 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 4 analysts have an average price target of $105.25 versus the current price of Beyond Meat at 93.51, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Beyond Meat over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 15.8% increase from the previous average price target of $125.0.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company’s revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Beyond Meat

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) within the last quarter: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more
Thinking About Buying Stock In Bank Of America, Snap, Micron Or Beyond Meat?

Thinking About Buying Stock In Bank Of America, Snap, Micron Or Beyond Meat?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” read more

Citigroup Maintains Buy on Beyond Meat, Lowers Price Target to $122

Citigroup analyst Wendy Nicholson maintains Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) with a Buy and lowers the price target from $165 to $122. read more

Barclays Maintains Underweight on Beyond Meat, Lowers Price Target to $80

Barclays analyst Benjamin Theurer maintains Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) with a Underweight and lowers the price target from $90 to $80. read more