fbpx

QQQ
-3.49
380.76
-0.93%
BTC/USD
-937.81
61255.34
-1.51%
DIA
+ 0.26
355.70
+ 0.07%
SPY
-1.21
454.80
-0.27%
TLT
+ 1.66
140.90
+ 1.16%
GLD
+ 0.93
165.82
+ 0.56%

Expert Ratings For DigitalOcean Holdings

byBenzinga Insights
October 22, 2021 12:33 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Expert Ratings For DigitalOcean Holdings

DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE:DOCN) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 4 1 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, DigitalOcean Holdings has an average price target of $77.6 with a high of $95.00 and a low of $66.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated DigitalOcean Holdings over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 27.21% over the past month.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Analyst Ratings For DigitalOcean Holdings

Analyst Ratings For DigitalOcean Holdings

DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE:DOCN) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: read more

Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight on DigitalOcean Holdings, Raises Price Target to $92

Morgan Stanley analyst Josh Baer maintains DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE:DOCN) with a Equal-Weight and raises the price target from $60 to $92. read more

Barclays Maintains Overweight on DigitalOcean Holdings, Raises Price Target to $95

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintains DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE:DOCN) with a Overweight and raises the price target from $66 to $95. read more

JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform on DigitalOcean Holdings, Raises Price Target to $68

JMP Securities maintains DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE:DOCN) with a Market Outperform and raises the price target from $58 to $68. read more