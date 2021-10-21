fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.23
373.75
+ 0.33%
BTC/USD
-3392.31
62609.10
-5.14%
DIA
-1.11
357.14
-0.31%
SPY
+ -0.02
452.43
+ 0%
TLT
-0.06
142.79
-0.04%
GLD
-0.40
167.30
-0.24%

Analyst Ratings For Las Vegas Sands

byBenzinga Insights
October 21, 2021 12:58 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analyst Ratings For Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 1 5 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 4 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Las Vegas Sands has an average price target of $45.33 with a high of $60.00 and a low of $38.00.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Las Vegas Sands over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 22.11% increase from the previous average price target of $58.2.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Analyst Ratings For Las Vegas Sands

Analyst Ratings For Las Vegas Sands

Within the last quarter, Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) has observed the following analyst ratings: read more
Thinking About Buying Stock In Zoom, Verizon Or Las Vegas Sands?

Thinking About Buying Stock In Zoom, Verizon Or Las Vegas Sands?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” read more

Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight on Las Vegas Sands, Lowers Price Target to $42

Wells Fargo analyst Daniel Politzer maintains Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) with a Equal-Weight and lowers the price target from $50 to $42. read more

Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform on Las Vegas Sands, Lowers Price Target to $60

Credit Suisse analyst Benjamin Chaiken maintains Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) with a Outperform and lowers the price target from $69 to $60. read more