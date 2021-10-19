fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.25
370.40
+ 0.6%
BTC/USD
+ 576.85
62586.69
+ 0.93%
DIA
+ 1.50
351.00
+ 0.43%
SPY
+ 2.99
444.20
+ 0.67%
TLT
-1.84
147.55
-1.26%
GLD
+ 0.38
164.54
+ 0.23%

Analyst Ratings For American Electric Power

byBenzinga Insights
October 19, 2021 12:10 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analyst Ratings For American Electric Power

Within the last quarter, American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

These 5 analysts have an average price target of $102.8 versus the current price of American Electric Power at 83.35, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated American Electric Power over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 1.86% increase from the previous average price target of $104.75.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Expert Ratings For American Electric Power

Expert Ratings For American Electric Power

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: read more

Where American Electric Power Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) has observed the following analyst ratings: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

Where American Electric Power Stands With Analysts

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

Analyst Ratings for American Electric Power

Within the last quarter, American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) has observed the following analyst ratings: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more