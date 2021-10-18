fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.72
366.23
+ 0.74%
BTC/USD
+ 554.96
62083.29
+ 0.9%
DIA
-0.42
353.27
-0.12%
SPY
+ 0.97
444.90
+ 0.22%
TLT
+ 0.39
144.64
+ 0.27%
GLD
-0.30
165.63
-0.18%

Analyst Ratings For Cheniere Energy

byBenzinga Insights
October 18, 2021 12:39 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analyst Ratings For Cheniere Energy

Within the last quarter, Cheniere Energy (AMEX:LNG) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Cheniere Energy. The company has an average price target of $117.8 with a high of $132.00 and a low of $107.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Cheniere Energy over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 15.04% from the previous average price target of $102.4.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy on Cheniere Energy, Raises Price Target to $132

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins maintains Cheniere Energy (AMEX:LNG) with a Strong Buy and raises the price target from $109 to $132. read more

Barclays Maintains Overweight on Cheniere Energy, Raises Price Target to $129

Barclays analyst Christine Cho maintains Cheniere Energy (AMEX:LNG) with a Overweight and raises the price target from $104 to $129. read more

Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight on Cheniere Energy, Raises Price Target to $112

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Blum maintains Cheniere Energy (AMEX:LNG) with a Overweight and raises the price target from $95 to $112. read more

Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy on Cheniere Energy, Raises Price Target to $109

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins maintains Cheniere Energy (AMEX:LNG) with a Strong Buy and raises the price target from $107 to $109. read more