fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.20
365.43
+ 0.33%
BTC/USD
+ 3887.04
61234.98
+ 6.78%
DIA
+ 2.69
346.44
+ 0.77%
SPY
+ 2.55
439.95
+ 0.58%
TLT
-1.01
146.89
-0.69%
GLD
-2.67
170.67
-1.59%

Analyst Ratings For Quanta Services

byBenzinga Insights
October 15, 2021 12:15 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analyst Ratings For Quanta Services

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Quanta Services. The company has an average price target of $121.6 with a high of $138.00 and a low of $105.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Quanta Services over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 17.68% from the previous average price target of $103.33.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

B. Riley Securities Maintains Neutral on Quanta Services, Raises Price Target to $107

B. Riley Securities analyst Alex Rygiel maintains Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) with a Neutral and raises the price target from $92 to $107. read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 17, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 17, 2021

Upgrades read more

Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage On Quanta Services with Buy Rating, Announces Price Target of $138

Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta initiates coverage on Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) with a Buy rating and announces Price Target of $138. read more

Northland Capital Markets Maintains Outperform on Quanta Services, Raises Price Target to $129

Northland Capital Markets analyst Gus Richard maintains Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) with a Outperform and raises the price target from $103 to $129. read more