fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.15
365.48
+ 0.31%
BTC/USD
+ 3978.81
61326.75
+ 6.94%
DIA
+ 2.68
346.45
+ 0.77%
SPY
+ 2.52
439.99
+ 0.57%
TLT
-1.06
146.94
-0.72%
GLD
-2.68
170.68
-1.59%

What 13 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Victoria's Secret

byBenzinga Insights
October 15, 2021 12:14 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What 13 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Victoria's Secret

Within the last quarter, Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 7 3 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0
3M Ago 3 5 1 0 0

In the last 3 months, 13 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Victoria’s Secret. The company has an average price target of $86.15 with a high of $100.00 and a low of $73.00.

Below is a summary of how these 13 analysts rated Victoria’s Secret over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 2.1% increase from the previous average price target of $88.0.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Victoria's Secret - What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say

Victoria's Secret - What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say

Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent read more

Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight on Victoria's Secret, Lowers Price Target to $90

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintains Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO) with a Overweight and lowers the price target from $100 to $90. read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 25, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 25, 2021

  read more
Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Best Buy, Victoria's Secret Or Pinduoduo?

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Best Buy, Victoria's Secret Or Pinduoduo?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving. read more