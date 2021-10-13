fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.89
355.25
+ 0.53%
BTC/USD
+ 953.06
56949.99
+ 1.7%
DIA
-0.50
344.28
-0.15%
SPY
+ 0.48
433.14
+ 0.11%
TLT
+ 1.43
142.51
+ 0.99%
GLD
+ 3.08
161.58
+ 1.87%

Where AGCO Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
October 13, 2021 12:14 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Where AGCO Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0
Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

These 5 analysts have an average price target of $161.0 versus the current price of AGCO at 124.71, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated AGCO over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 0.31% over the past month.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Analyst Ratings For AGCO

Analyst Ratings For AGCO

Analysts have provided the following ratings for AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) within the last quarter: Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent read more

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy on AGCO, Raises Price Target to $155

Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole Deblase maintains AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) with a Buy and raises the price target from $151 to $155. read more

Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight on AGCO, Lowers Price Target to $156

Morgan Stanley analyst Courtney Yakavonis maintains AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) with a Overweight and lowers the price target from $170 to $156. read more