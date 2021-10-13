fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.85
355.29
+ 0.52%
BTC/USD
+ 960.30
56957.23
+ 1.71%
DIA
-0.53
344.31
-0.15%
SPY
+ 0.48
433.14
+ 0.11%
TLT
+ 1.45
142.49
+ 1.01%
GLD
+ 3.07
161.59
+ 1.86%

Expert Ratings For Shake Shack

byBenzinga Insights
October 13, 2021 12:13 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Expert Ratings For Shake Shack

Within the last quarter, Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 2 4 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Shake Shack has an average price target of $93.17 with a high of $115.00 and a low of $80.00.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Shake Shack over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 13.89% from the previous average price target of $108.2.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Shake Shack

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Shake Shack

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: read more

Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight on Shake Shack, Lowers Price Target to $93

Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass maintains Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) with a Equal-Weight and lowers the price target from $101 to $93. read more

Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight on Shake Shack, Lowers Price Target to $100

Piper Sandler analyst Nicole Miller Regan maintains Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) with a Overweight and lowers the price target from $131 to $100. read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 6, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 6, 2021

  read more