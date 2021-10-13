fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.81
355.33
+ 0.51%
BTC/USD
+ 1000.06
56996.99
+ 1.79%
DIA
-0.56
344.34
-0.16%
SPY
+ 0.33
433.29
+ 0.08%
TLT
+ 1.48
142.46
+ 1.03%
GLD
+ 3.10
161.56
+ 1.88%

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About National Storage

byBenzinga Insights
October 13, 2021 12:13 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About National Storage

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on National Storage (NYSE:NSA) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

These 5 analysts have an average price target of $55.2 versus the current price of National Storage at 57.06, implying downside.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated National Storage over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 12.65% from the previous average price target of $49.0.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight on National Storage, Raises Price Target to $54

Morgan Stanley analyst Ronald Kamdem maintains National Storage (NYSE:NSA) with a Equal-Weight and raises the price target from $52 to $54. read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 7, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 7, 2021

  read more

Berenberg Initiates Coverage On National Storage with Buy Rating, Announces Price Target of $61

Berenberg initiates coverage on National Storage (NYSE:NSA) with a Buy rating and announces Price Target of $61. read more

B of A Securities Initiates Coverage On National Storage with Neutral Rating, Announces Price Target of $60

B of A Securities analyst Jeffrey Spector initiates coverage on National Storage (NYSE:NSA) with a Neutral rating and announces Price Target of $60. read more