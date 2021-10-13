fbpx

Analyst Ratings For HubSpot

October 13, 2021
October 13, 2021 12:17 pm
Within the last quarter, HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 10 8 0 0 0
Last 30D 5 4 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 5 3 0 0 0

These 18 analysts have an average price target of $774.83 versus the current price of HubSpot at 783.63, implying downside.

Below is a summary of how these 18 analysts rated HubSpot over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 18.02% from the previous average price target of $656.5.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

