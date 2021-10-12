fbpx

QQQ
-0.69
359.08
-0.19%
BTC/USD
-1506.19
55965.16
-2.62%
DIA
-0.32
345.30
-0.09%
SPY
-0.38
435.07
-0.09%
TLT
+ 1.74
139.78
+ 1.23%
GLD
+ 0.75
163.17
+ 0.46%

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Advanced Energy Indus

byBenzinga Insights
October 12, 2021 12:25 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Advanced Energy Indus

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 1 3 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Advanced Energy Indus has an average price target of $105.4 with a high of $115.00 and a low of $100.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Advanced Energy Indus over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 8.03% from the previous average price target of $114.6.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Advanced Energy Indus

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Advanced Energy Indus

Within the last quarter, Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS) has observed the following analyst ratings: read more

Cowen & Co. Maintains Market Perform on Advanced Energy Indus, Lowers Price Target to $100

Cowen & Co. analyst Krish Sankar maintains Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS) with a Market Perform and lowers the price target from $105 to $100. read more
Raymond James Bullish On Bloom Energy; Cuts PT On Several Industrial Companies

Raymond James Bullish On Bloom Energy; Cuts PT On Several Industrial Companies

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov provides updates for several Industrial companies. read more
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Stephens & Co. raised the price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $1,850 to $2,000. Chipotle shares rose 0.1% to $1,805.90 in pre-market trading. read more