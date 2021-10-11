fbpx

Analyst Ratings For BorgWarner

byBenzinga Insights
October 11, 2021 1:05 pm
Analysts have provided the following ratings for BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, BorgWarner has an average price target of $53.8 with a high of $65.00 and a low of $46.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated BorgWarner over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 6.6% increase from the previous average price target of $57.6.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight on BorgWarner, Lowers Price Target to $46

Barclays analyst Brian Johnson maintains BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) with a Equal-Weight and lowers the price target from $50 to $46. read more

Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight on BorgWarner, Lowers Price Target to $61

Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan maintains BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) with a Overweight and lowers the price target from $65 to $61. read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 20, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 20, 2021

  read more

Jefferies Downgrades BorgWarner to Hold, Lowers Price Target to $47

Jefferies analyst David Kelley downgrades BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) from Buy to Hold and lowers the price target from $55 to $47. read more