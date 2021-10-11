fbpx

QQQ
-0.76
361.92
-0.21%
BTC/USD
+ 2755.10
57414.10
+ 5.04%
DIA
-0.79
348.32
-0.23%
SPY
-1.19
439.05
-0.27%
TLT
-0.13
142.01
-0.09%
GLD
-0.17
164.40
-0.1%

Where Oshkosh Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
October 11, 2021 1:01 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Where Oshkosh Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 3 1 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

These 6 analysts have an average price target of $131.0 versus the current price of Oshkosh at 100.89, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Oshkosh over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 10.17% increase from the previous average price target of $145.83.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Analyst Ratings For Oshkosh

Analyst Ratings For Oshkosh

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. read more

Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy on Oshkosh, Lowers Price Target to $127

Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole Deblase maintains Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) with a Buy and lowers the price target from $136 to $127. read more

UPDATE: KeyBank On Oshkosh Price Target Decrease: Firm Warns On Co. Being Impacted By One Of 'The Most Incremental Downside From Intensifying Supply Chain Pressures' With Increasingly Negative Price/Cost Environment Through 2H21

KeyBanc Maintains Overweight Rating On Oshkosh Corp And Lowers Price Target From $144 To $125