fbpx

QQQ
-2.10
365.07
-0.58%
BTC/USD
+ 469.78
54255.00
+ 0.87%
DIA
-0.58
348.21
-0.17%
SPY
-1.20
439.86
-0.27%
TLT
-1.11
143.99
-0.77%
GLD
+ 0.15
164.01
+ 0.09%

Where Cable One Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
October 8, 2021 12:12 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Where Cable One Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Cable One (NYSE:CABO) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Cable One has an average price target of $2227.2 with a high of $2400.00 and a low of $2100.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Cable One over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 5.7% over the past month.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 8, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 8, 2021

Upgrades read more

Wells Fargo Downgrades Cable One to Equal-Weight, Lowers Price Target to $2100

Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall downgrades Cable One (NYSE:CABO) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowers the price target from $2400 to $2100. read more

Raymond James Maintains Outperform on Cable One, Raises Price Target to $2236

Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan maintains Cable One (NYSE:CABO) with a Outperform and raises the price target from $2025 to $2236. read more

Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight on Cable One, Raises Price Target to $2400

Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall maintains Cable One (NYSE:CABO) with a Overweight and raises the price target from $2210 to $2400. read more