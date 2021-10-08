fbpx

Where Allogene Therapeutics Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
October 8, 2021 12:09 pm
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Allogene Therapeutics. The company has an average price target of $34.25 with a high of $45.00 and a low of $20.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Allogene Therapeutics over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 45.63% increase from the previous average price target of $63.0.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Analyst Ratings

