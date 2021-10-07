fbpx

Expert Ratings For Wayfair

byBenzinga Insights
October 7, 2021 12:19 pm
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Wayfair (NYSE:W) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 3 1 1 1
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 1
3M Ago 0 2 1 1 0

These 6 analysts have an average price target of $307.5 versus the current price of Wayfair at 248.375, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Wayfair over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 2.81% from the previous average price target of $316.4.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Analyst Ratings

